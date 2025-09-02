Sparks have released a whopping 28 albums across their lengthy career, but they've never actually released an EP — but that's about to change, as the weirdo pop brothers have announced MADDER!, due out October 3 through Transgressive Records.

The EP is an accompaniment to this year's MAD! album. That being said, MADDER! isn't simply a collection of outtakes or leftovers, but rather a companion project that was written and recorded separately.

"Not wanting the Mad!ness to end and buoyed by the phenomenal reaction to MAD!, we made a hasty but intense retreat to the studio to record a Sparks first: an EP," the band said in a statement. "MADDER!, a four-song companion piece to the album, is for everyone who isn't yet MAD! enough. We hope these new songs will take you to an even MADDER! place."

Hear the new single "Porcupine" below. The EP tracklist is below that. The EP can be pre-ordered here.

Sparks are hitting the road in North America this month, including Canadian stops in Toronto (September 17) and Vancouver (September 23).