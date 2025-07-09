Electronic duo Soulwax are returning with their first album in seven years. All Systems Are Lying arrives October 17 via DEEWEE / Because Music.

The effort is an attempt to make "a rock album [without] any electric guitars." "We wanted to capture the feeling of a band playing electronic instruments — live, loud and loose. This record is the result of that experiment," brothers David and Stephen Dewaele said in a press release.

Today's announcement is accompanied by a double A-side single featuring the album's title track and "Run Free." Listen to both, and check out the tracklist for All Systems Are Lying below.







All Systems Are Lying:

1. Pills and People Gone

2. Run Free

3. Meanwhile on the Continent

4. New Earth Time

5. All Systems Are Lying

6. Gimme a Reason

7. Dshungel

8. Constant Happiness Machine

9. Polaris

10. The False Economy

11. Idiots in Love