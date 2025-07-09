Electronic duo Soulwax are returning with their first album in seven years. All Systems Are Lying arrives October 17 via DEEWEE / Because Music.
The effort is an attempt to make "a rock album [without] any electric guitars." "We wanted to capture the feeling of a band playing electronic instruments — live, loud and loose. This record is the result of that experiment," brothers David and Stephen Dewaele said in a press release.
Today's announcement is accompanied by a double A-side single featuring the album's title track and "Run Free." Listen to both, and check out the tracklist for All Systems Are Lying below.
All Systems Are Lying:
1. Pills and People Gone
2. Run Free
3. Meanwhile on the Continent
4. New Earth Time
5. All Systems Are Lying
6. Gimme a Reason
7. Dshungel
8. Constant Happiness Machine
9. Polaris
10. The False Economy
11. Idiots in Love