Soulwax Detail New Album 'All Systems Are Lying'

It's the electronic duo's first record in seven years

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jul 9, 2025

Electronic duo Soulwax are returning with their first album in seven years. All Systems Are Lying arrives October 17 via DEEWEE / Because Music.

The effort is an attempt to make "a rock album [without] any electric guitars." "We wanted to capture the feeling of a band playing electronic instruments — live, loud and loose. This record is the result of that experiment," brothers David and Stephen Dewaele said in a press release.

Today's announcement is accompanied by a double A-side single featuring the album's title track and "Run Free." Listen to both, and check out the tracklist for All Systems Are Lying below.



All Systems Are Lying:

1. Pills and People Gone
2. Run Free
3. Meanwhile on the Continent
4. New Earth Time
5. All Systems Are Lying
6. Gimme a Reason
7. Dshungel
8. Constant Happiness Machine
9. Polaris
10. The False Economy
11. Idiots in Love

MusicNewsElectronic

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage