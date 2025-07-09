UK-based brother duo Sons of Sevilla have announced their forthcoming sophomore record, Street Light Moon. Produced by Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas, the LP is scheduled for release on September 5 via Ubiquity Records.

"We don't sing about where we're from," said Henry Smith in a release. "The music escapes it. We're trying very hard not to be an English indie rock band, because the world already has a lot of those. Instead, we're trying to step into something else... and somewhere else."

The new LP was inspired by a "world's worth of influences" and the pursuit of a "vintage, real sound." As a first taste, Henry and Reuben Smith have shared the record's first single "Butterfly." You can listen to it now.

In addition to the album announcement, Son of Sevilla will also embark on a North American tour with Skinshape this fall, bringing them to Toronto's Lee's Palace and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre in October. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

See the full schedule, and tracklist for the new record, below. Check out Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.



Street Light Moon:

All the While Street Light Moon Do Me a Favour Life in the Sky Birds Fly Watching On My Little Fighter Butterfly Needless to Say Tenderly

Sons of Sevilla 2025 Tour:

09/17 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

09/18 Los Angeles, CA - Regent

09/19 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

09/20 Lake Tahoe, CA - The Hanger

09/22 Seattle, WA - Neumos

09/23 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

09/25–26 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

09/27 Austin, TX - Levitation

09/29 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

09/30 Detroit, MI - El Club

10/01 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/03 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

10/04 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/05 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw