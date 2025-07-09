UK-based brother duo Sons of Sevilla have announced their forthcoming sophomore record, Street Light Moon. Produced by Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas, the LP is scheduled for release on September 5 via Ubiquity Records.
"We don't sing about where we're from," said Henry Smith in a release. "The music escapes it. We're trying very hard not to be an English indie rock band, because the world already has a lot of those. Instead, we're trying to step into something else... and somewhere else."
The new LP was inspired by a "world's worth of influences" and the pursuit of a "vintage, real sound." As a first taste, Henry and Reuben Smith have shared the record's first single "Butterfly." You can listen to it now.
In addition to the album announcement, Son of Sevilla will also embark on a North American tour with Skinshape this fall, bringing them to Toronto's Lee's Palace and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre in October. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
See the full schedule, and tracklist for the new record, below.
Street Light Moon:
- All the While
- Street Light Moon
- Do Me a Favour
- Life in the Sky
- Birds Fly
- Watching On
- My Little Fighter
- Butterfly
- Needless to Say
- Tenderly
Sons of Sevilla 2025 Tour:
09/17 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
09/18 Los Angeles, CA - Regent
09/19 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
09/20 Lake Tahoe, CA - The Hanger
09/22 Seattle, WA - Neumos
09/23 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
09/25–26 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
09/27 Austin, TX - Levitation
09/29 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
09/30 Detroit, MI - El Club
10/01 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/03 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
10/04 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
10/05 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw