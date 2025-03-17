Remember Myspace? Or Puretracks? What about the time a 19-year-old Molly Rankin was interviewed by the student newspaper? All those and more are being catalogued by Track Changes, a project from music journalist Cam Gordon that's creating an archive of Canadian music's footprint on the early internet.

Dubbed "the origin story of Canadian music on the internet (1990–2010)," Track Changes is currently operating as both an Instagram account and a Facebook page. It's a collection of posts from the hazy past of the internet — including some screenshots of what exclaim.ca looked like way back in 2000, featuring a cover story about then-new Vancouver band the New Pornographers and their debut album, Mass Romantic.

Other posts highlight the late, great music blog Chromewaves, the early websites of artists like Caribou and Bran Van 3000, and Neil Young talking about this newfangled invention called YouTube.

Oh, and there's also a Maclean's cover declaring, "The Internet Sucks." So evidently some things have stayed the same.

Check out Track Changes here.