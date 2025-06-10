It's National Indigenous History Month, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids will celebrate by headlining the Indigenous Arts Festival, which is coming to Toronto's Fort York on June 20 and 21.

In addition to SNRK, the free festival will also feature musical performances from Shub, Amanda Rheaume, Twin Flames, Desiree Dorion, the North Sound and James Wilson.

In addition to music, the two-day event will feature dance performances, storytelling, lacrosse demonstrations, film screenings, handmade crafts, an artisanal food market and a traditional pow wow.

Find more information about the festival here.