There's no doubt that we most definitely live in a society. You'd be forgiven for being uneasy, given the climate disaster, collapse of democracy, post-capitalistic greed, ongoing genocides and what have you, but Snoop Dogg is now lamenting that he's "scared to go to the movies."

No, this has nothing to do with Nicole Kidman's highly memeable AMC ads in the US. The reason why the rapper is afraid to take in a film at the cinema, dear reader, is that there might be gay people in it.

Snoop recently appeared on an episode of the It's Giving podcast, where he recounted taking his grandson to see Lightyear, Pixar's 2022 Toy Story spinoff, which features a montage of two mothers raising a child together.

"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'" he told host Sarah Fontenot. Snoop remembered thinking, "'Oh shit, I didn't come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,'" but his grandchild pressed: "'They just said, she and she had a baby — they're both women. How does she have a baby?'"

"It fucked me up," the rapper said. "I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don't have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?' These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

Lightyear was the first Pixar film to depict a same-sex kiss, which prompted internal controversy at the company when the studio considered cutting it [via Variety]. In an open letter to corporate executives, employees and allies at Pixar accused Disney leadership of having actively censored "overtly gay affection" in its feature films, not wanting Lightyear to be the latest example. The studio then decided to reinstate the kiss.

"It's tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion," the film's star, Chris Evans, told Variety of the kiss's reinstatement, adding, "The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn't have to be some uncharted waters."

It's more than a little ironic that Snoog Dogg is getting up in arms about his grandson having to bear witness to a loving gay relationship in the media he's consuming, when the rapper's own Missionary album landed on our Worst Album Covers of 2024 list for artwork that quite literally depicts a condom; surely he must've gotten some questions about that one too?