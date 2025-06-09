Iconic funk singer, songwriter and producer Sly Stone — known best as the bandleader of his band Sly & the Family Stone — has died. He was 82 years old.

According to a statement from his family, Stone died due to complications with COPD and "other underlying health issues."

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad," the statement read in part. "Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, TX in 1943, Stone grew up mostly in Vallejo, CA. He played music with his siblings from a young age, forming the Fregospel band the Stewart Four in the mid '50s.



In the early '60s, he worked as a DJ at a local soul station, playing rock records on-air. He also produced a few records at this time, before forming Sly and the Stoners later that decade. They eventually became Sly & the Family Stone, comprised of Freddie and Rose Stone, Larry Graham, Cynthia Robinson and Greg Errico. Their debut album A Whole New Thing was released in 1967, with their first Top 10 single "Dance to the Music" coming the following year. The No. 1 hit "Everyday People" was featured on 1969's seminal album Stand.

Following the 1971 release of There's a Riot Goin' On, the band began to go on a downward trajectory due to drug use, not showing up to shows and interband violence. Sly & the Family Stone eventually became Stone's solo project, though he continued to isolate himself from the public as his drug use increased. After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, he didn't make any public appearances until 2006, when Sly & the Family Stone played at the Grammy Awards.

After that, Stone performed here and there in the 2000s, and released his final studio album I'm Back! Family & Friends in 2011. He published his memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), last year.