Canadian power pop mainstays Sloan have followed up 2022's Steady with their 14th album, Based on the Best Seller, out today via murderecords / Known Accomplice.

The record remains true to the band's ethos, one that has historically blended their four distinct songwriting styles into something well-rounded yet uniquely their own.

"It's not a challenge to make a 14th album, but sometimes it's a challenge to think of a new overarching theme or a way to present a 14th album," the band's Jay Ferguson says in press notes. "Our band has the capability to perform different styles within the rock-pop sphere, but it's often hard to harness the group to adhere to one particular style or theme. That's okay though. With four songwriters, we tend to make music that perhaps doesn't naturally hang together under one (opened) umbrella, but that's our style."

Based on the Best Seller comes before Sloan embark on the fall leg of their Tour de Force Tour, where they'll play a one-off show in Saint John, NB, before touring across Canada's Prairies and West Coast. More information can be found via Exclaim!'s concert listings.

Listen to Based on the Best Seller below.



