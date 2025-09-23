Lethbridge-based alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Dyck (a.k.a. Skinny Dyck) has returned with a handful of reworks from his 2024 album Easygoing for an EP called More Easy, out October 23 through Victory Pool Records.

Featuring three "more easy" versions of album tracks, as well as another three previously unheard songs, the EP is previewed today by its de facto title track, "Easygoing (more easy)."

"Took a second swing at this tune," Dyck shared in a release. "I really like the original version, but I knew a stripped-down, laid-back approach would suit it well too. We did a mostly live session thing over two days back in May and got six songs for this EP. A few from Easygoing and a few fresh ones. Anyways, I was thinking of this campground on the Milk River as I wrote it. It has an old camp kitchen and some rustic playground equipment including a big swing set. The kind you don't see anymore, especially in the city — a kernel of nostalgia that helped write it. Life is more than perceived slights and old gripes right — well of course."

Hear that below, where you'll also find the EP's tracklist.



More Easy:

1. Easygoing (more easy)

2. Part of Me (more easy)

3. One Extra Smile (more easy)

4. No Power over Me

5. Tired Out

6. Ground Floor