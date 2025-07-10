In 1999, a group of kids from the suburbs of Montreal started a band that took the sound and spirit of punk rock and repackaged it with catchy, upbeat songs that perfectly captured the oversized feelings of being a teenager. They called themselves Simple Plan and set out to make it big, going on to become one of the biggest names in pop-punk.

The band's life story is told in rich detail in Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, a new documentary now streaming on Prime Video. The film lovingly chronicles the group's rise from the Montreal underground to becoming Quebec's biggest band, with a more-than-25-year career that has included smash hits, massive concert tours, and an undisputed place among the upper echelons of Canadian punk rock.

Well, okay, not undisputed. Highly disputed, actually.

"Simple Plan and punk rock has always been a bit of a contentious relationship. A lot of people have strong opinions about it," drummer Chuck Comeau tells Exclaim! during a press junket at, of all places, the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. "When I think about the journey of the band, that punk rock scene shaped us. The ethics of that scene and the whole DIY mentality, it shaped who we were as people. Even though we had songs on pop radio, we always believed it was important to always keep a foot in that world."

And for anyone questioning whether Simple Plan are worthy of an Amazon-distributed feature-length film, the numbers don't lie.

Internationally, the band has notched five platinum-certified albums, five platinum singles, four gold singles, and too many chart successes to list — not to mention their omnipresence in Canada, where they've been a fixture of rock and pop radio, MuchMusic, and the JUNO Awards. If you look at monthly Spotify listeners, Simple Plan's popularity today is comparable to DMX, Blur and Paul Simon, all of whom have also been the subject of documentary films in the last few years.

"In some ways, we're bigger than we should be," singer Pierre Bouvier says. "We've never had a massive, massive hit that everybody knows. The reason why Simple Plan is as successful as we are, it's not because of this one thing, this moment, this spark. It's because of the relentless work that we've never given up."



In the 95-minute documentary, director Didier Charette deftly cuts between present-day interviews, old camcorder footage, archival photos, and flashy shots of live performances, the storytelling interspersed with time jumps to recent concerts in cities around the world with crowds of screaming, crying fans as far as the eyes can see.

The film tells Simple Plan's story in the words of the band's four current members — Bouvier, Comeau, and guitarists Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre — along with friends, associates, and guests including Avril Lavigne, NOFX's Fat Mike, blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, and members of Sum 41, the Offspring, Sugar Ray, and Papa Roach. (Not featured is Davis Desrosiers, Simple Plan's longtime bassist, whose departure in 2020 following allegations of sexual misconduct is given a short segment in the film that culminates in Simple Plan reiterating their commitment to fostering a "safe space" for fans.)

The narrative begins with the band's teenage years discovering groups like Bad Religion, NOFX, and Strung Out and cutting their teeth in Montreal's thriving punk rock scene of the '90s. Moving from Bouvier and Comeau's first venture as local legends Reset into their efforts to break into the music industry as Simple Plan, the band's work ethic becomes a prevailing theme of the documentary.

As the film's timeline progresses through Simple Plan's breakout in 2003, the band's experience with the pitfalls of stardom, and their struggles in their personal and professional lives, what the film makes clear is that Simple Plan work hard — not just on their music, but on themselves and their relationships with each other.

As a result, Simple Plan have weathered it all to continue showing up for their fans over the last quarter-century, with no signs of stopping.

"We still feel like we're the same 20-year-old guys chasing after that dream," Bouvier reflects. "This documentary gives us a bit of perspective."

"You realize that you've done more than you even remember," Comeau adds. "We've been so lucky. We've seen so many things and been to so many places. We've done so much. It's cool to take stock and look at that journey. We're proud of that — but we're even more excited about what's ahead."