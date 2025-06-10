Silverstein are having a kind of huge year — between already releasing one album, to having another on the way, as well as an Australian tour on the books — and now they're bringing the party home for a Western Canada tour.

After a month's break from touring, the Ontarians will head out on tour starting in Winnipeg with a show at Burton Cummings Theatre on November 23. From there, a pair of Alberta dates will follow (Calgary on November 25 and Edmonton on November 26), before the short run concludes at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on November 28.

Tickets can be found here. Check out the schedule below.

Silverstein 2025 Tour Dates:

11/23 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/25 Calgary, AB - The Palace

11/26 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

11/28 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre