Having taken their latest album Átta on a tour across the world with a 41-piece orchestra over the last few years — whilst simultaneously anticipating the 20th anniversary of seminal 2005 album Takk... — Sigur Ròs have announced the final leg of the run, which is set to include a pair of Canadian dates this winter.

The North American trek begins in San Diego on November 2, and will remain mainly west, with US shows in Phoenix, Denver, San Francisco and more booked for the month-long tour. The show will cross over to Canada early on, with back-to-back shows in Edmonton and Vancouver scheduled for November 10 and 12, respectively. After a doubleheader in Los Angeles toward the end of the month, Mexico City will host the finale on November 25.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for presale access here. See the schedule below, and find more Canadian concert listings here.

Sigur Ròs 2025 Tour Dates:

11/02 San Diego, CA - Jacobs Music Center

11/04 Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

11/07 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/10 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

11/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/14 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

11/16 San Francisco, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/17 San Francisco, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/19 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/20 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/25 Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional