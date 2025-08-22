UK post-punk trio Shopping have announced that they're calling it quits, and are offering their condolences in the form of the new wave-y farewell single "White Noise."

"'White Noise' is the final single from Shopping," the band — who formed back in 2012 — shared in a statement. "Recorded before our hiatus and lovingly brought to life in 2025, this track is a goodbye, a celebration, and a thank you to everyone who's been part of our journey. Whether you danced at our shows, blasted us in your headphones, or just found us now, this one's for you. We love you! Thank you for everything."

Prior to the new track, Shopping's most recent release remains the 2020 album All or Nothing. "White Noise" arrives alongside a music video that compiles fan-shot footage from throughout the band's career.