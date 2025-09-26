Local Toronto legends Shiv and the Carvers have announced the cancellation of their scheduled performance at London's Punk Rock Flea Market at Dundas Place tomorrow (September 27) due to COVID-19.

Frontwoman Shiv Scott took to Instagram to explain that she unfortunately contracted the virus this past week, and will consequently be unable to perform. "Remember to mask up and take care of each other," she wrote, adding that the band would be replaced on the bill by Dermabrasion.

Last weekend, Shiv and the Carver's opened for Viagra Boys at their sold-out History show. See Scott's statement below.