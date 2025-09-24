Last month, Garbage shared that their current North American tour, which began at the beginning of September, will likely be their last headlining tour on this side of the pond. In a recent show in Washington, D.C., singer Shirley Manson shared the reasoning behind the decision.

On stage at the Anthem last week on September 17, Manson told the crowd (as transcribed by Louder), "We have as a band decided that, due to basically the economics of the music industry, that we have to curtail our headline touring business. It has, thanks to the thievery of the record industry, made touring very, very difficult."

She further cited the dangers that come with touring, and continued, "We're not complaining, we've had a fucking great run. I bring this up only because my concern is of course for young musicians who go out there and tour, they're holding down jobs, they take two weeks off their work and they go around the country. Sometimes they're sleeping in their van, sometimes they're staying in really, really dodgy so-called motels and it's dangerous and it's really unacceptable and it really has to stop. Whatever's going on, it really has to stop. It's unsafe and it's unacceptable."

Manson added, "So we have just decided that the economics have become untenable, so this is kind of the last time that we've decided we're going to get on a bus and just tour all over North America. It's a fantastic privilege and it's so beautiful and exciting and amazing. And all the more so because I doubt that we'll do a tour this size ever again.

She concluded the speech by thanking the band's fans, sharing that they feel "immensely privileged" having "enjoyed unbelievable support from [their] fans."

"At times in the music industry, they've told us we're old, we're over, nobody's interested, nobody gives a fuck, nobody wants to play us on radio, nobody wants to interview us. And then you lot came along. You were like, 'Get behind us, Satan.' And we won't forget it."

Garbage are making two Canadian stops on their final North American tour. Their Toronto show is tonight, and they'll play Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on October 20.

Watch Manson's speech below.