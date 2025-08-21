Hey SHEBADDIES! Your Exclaim! Class of 2025 alumni travelled all the way from Guelph to Chicago, IL, to record an Audiotree Live session in the spring, and their performance has now premiered as part of the label's iconic series. To add to the excitement, SHEBAD have also announced the forthcoming release of an acoustic version of their 2024 debut album, Music Is the Answer.

Recorded live off the floor around a single microphone, Music Is the Answer (Stripped) arrives independently on November 1. According to press notes, the new recording of the LP features "layered a cappella arrangements, unaltered strings and three solo piano tracks."

SHEBAD's Audiotree Live session is now available on YouTube and streaming platforms. It sees them perform eight songs in addition to being interviewed by Audiotree host, Psalm One. "Audiotree has been a staple in our formative years as young musicians," the band said in a press release. "It's simply a dream to have had the opportunity to shoot a session. Being inspired by performances from artists like Mitski, Peach Pit and Shakey Graves helped affirm to us that music was the path we would walk down."

Check out the full performance below.