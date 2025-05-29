Shawn Mendes is hitting the road with the aptly named On the Road Again Tour this fall, which will take the Pickering-born singer-songwriter across Europe and North America.

The upcoming shows will include a career-spanning set celebrating his biggest hits from the last 10 years. "I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognize and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows," Mendes wrote. "It's an honour and I'm just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love."

The tour will kick off this August at a festival in Kosovo. Following several European dates, Mendes will return to North America in September for a show in Boston. A few days later, he will perform three Canadian this fall at Toronto's Budweiser Stage (September 28), Montreal's Bell Centre (October 1) and Vancouver's Rogers Arena (October 12). Eddie Benjamin will be joining Mendes on all North American dates.

All tour dates will occur before the release of Mendes's upcoming album Shawn, which arrives November 15.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning Wednesday (June 4) at 10 a.m. local time. See the tour itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.



Shawn Mendes Tour Dates:

08/02 Pristina, Kosovo - Sunny Hill Festival

08/05 Kraków, Poland - TAURON Arena *

08/07 Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

08/09 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

08/12, 2025 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena *

08/14 St. Pölten, Austria - Frequency Festival

08/16 London, UK - The 02 *

08/20 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome *

08/22 Zürich, Switzerland - Zürich Openair

08/26 Madrid, Spain Movistar Arena *

08/28 Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena *

08/31 Munich, Germany - Superbloom Festival*

09/25 Boston, MA - TD Garden #

09/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

10/01 Montréal, QC - Bell Centre #

10/03 New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium #

10/08 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion #

10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena #

10/14 San Francisco, CA - Frost Amphitheater #

10/17 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

* with MARO and Lubiana

# with Eddie Benjamin