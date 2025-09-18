Shania Twink — the Toronto cover band supergroup fronted by CJ Wiley — are ringing in Halloweek with a show dedicated to Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill.

UPDATE (9/18, 9:46 a.m.): A second show has been added on October 29 at the Rivoli. Tickets are on sale now, with early bird prices beginning at $20.



Taking place at the Rivoli on October 28, Jagged Little Thrill will feature two sets from the band, who will play the record in full, some Shania Twain classics and some spooky Halloween-themed covers. According to the band's Instagram post, "Costumes encouraged, freaks welcome."

Doors will open at 8 p.m. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $20 via Eventbrite.