shame are back with their fourth album. Cutthroat comes out September 5 via Dead Oceans, and frontman Charlie Steen dedicates it to "the cowards, the cunts, the hypocrites. Let's face it, there's a lot of them around right now."

Cutthroat was written with shame's high-energy live shows in mind, and that much is obvious on its eponymous lead single, out today. It's more of the band's melodic post-punk, this time with a subtle Britpop flair. Listen to it and check out the album's full tracklist below.

An Instagram post from the band claims that "shame summer starts now, motherfuckers," and we're not ones to fight that notion, especially after 2023's excellent record, Food for Worms.



Cutthroat:

1. Cutthroat

2. Cowards Around

3. Quiet Life

4. Nothing Better

5. Plaster

6. Spartak

7. To and Fro

8. Lampião

9. After Party

10. Screwdriver

11. Packshot

12. Axis of Evil