English post-punk outfit shame have announced an upcoming North American tour that will begin in January 2026. The North American trek follows a multi-date UK/European tour, and is in support of their forthcoming record Cutthroat.

The 21-date tour will kick off in Baltimore, MD, on January 15. The band will head north to Canada toward the end of the month for shows at Montreal's Club Soda (January 21) and Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre (January 23). They will return stateside for a run of American dates before concluding the tour at the Pearl in Vancouver (February 14).

In addition to the tour announcement, shame have also shared the music video for the latest Cutthroat single. Directed by Pedro Takehashi, you can watch the music video for "Quiet Life" below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more tour announcements.



shame 2026 Tour Dates:

01/15 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

01/16 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

01/17 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

01/19 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

01/20 Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room

01/21 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

01/23 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

01/24 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

01/25 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

01/27 St. Paul, MN -Turf Club

01/29 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

01/30 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

01/31 Austin, TX - Mohawk

02/03 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

02/05 San Diego, CA - Casbah

02/06 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

02/07 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

02/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

02/12 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

02/13 Seattle, WA - Neumos

02/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl