English post-punk outfit shame have announced an upcoming North American tour that will begin in January 2026. The North American trek follows a multi-date UK/European tour, and is in support of their forthcoming record Cutthroat.
The 21-date tour will kick off in Baltimore, MD, on January 15. The band will head north to Canada toward the end of the month for shows at Montreal's Club Soda (January 21) and Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre (January 23). They will return stateside for a run of American dates before concluding the tour at the Pearl in Vancouver (February 14).
In addition to the tour announcement, shame have also shared the music video for the latest Cutthroat single. Directed by Pedro Takehashi, you can watch the music video for "Quiet Life" below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more tour announcements.
shame 2026 Tour Dates:
01/15 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
01/16 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
01/17 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
01/19 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
01/20 Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room
01/21 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
01/23 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
01/24 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
01/25 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
01/27 St. Paul, MN -Turf Club
01/29 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
01/30 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
01/31 Austin, TX - Mohawk
02/03 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa
02/05 San Diego, CA - Casbah
02/06 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
02/07 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre
02/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
02/12 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
02/13 Seattle, WA - Neumos
02/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl