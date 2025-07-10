Shad is back! The London, ON-raised hip-hop stalwart has announced his seventh studio album, previewed today by new single "Bars and BBQs."

Start Anew arrives October 31 through Secret City Records. According to press notes, the follow-up to 2021's TAO sees the rapper "drawing on playful soulfulness reminiscent of his early work," as well as incorporating experimental samples — ranging from house to psychedelic pop — from his own unreleased archives.

"I wanted to make something kind of simple and easy on the ears and very listenable," Shad said of the record in a statement. Highly collaborative, Start Anew features appearances from Toronto scene staples like Jon Kabongo, Raz Fresco and pHoenix Pagliacci, in addition to Homeboy Sandman and Chantae Cann.

Shad added, "I decided against calling the album Fear of Death — a phrase that appears throughout the record — because it wasn't very approachable. But Start Anew captures the same idea, the difficulty we have embracing endings even though that's often the only way to arrive at something new. The new start that positive fresh new life is right there, but it is often on the other side of risk, or even, loss."

Listen to the Sndtrk-produced "Bars and BBQs" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Start Anew:

1. Intro

2. Slanted

3. Happiness

4. Rain

5. K.I.S.S.

6. Islands

7. Bars and BBQs

8. Discem

9. Look Pt 1

10. Look Pt 2

11. Don't

12. Sacrifice

13. Fear of Death

Pre-order Start Anew.