London, ON-raised hip-hop vet Shad has added a Toronto show to his upcoming Canadian tour plans next year, where he'll be celebrating 20 years in the game and performing songs from his new record Start Anew, which is scheduled to arrive October 31 via Secret City Records.

The tour begins in January on Canada's West Coast with shows in Vancouver (January 17) and Rossland (January 22). Shad will make his way east with dates in Calgary (January 23) and Edmonton (January 24) before returning to Ontario in February for shows in Guelph (February 6), Hamilton (February 7) and Toronto (February 21).

Tickets for the Toronto show go on sale this Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (October 1) at 10 a.m. local time using the code STARTANEW. Tickets for the other shows are also available for purchase now.

See the itinerary below



Shad 2026 Tour Dates:

01/17 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

01/22 Rossland, BC - Miner's Hall (Blizzard Fest)

01/23 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth

01/24 Edmonton, AB - Rocky Mountain Ice House (Winterruption)

02/06 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

02/07 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

02/21 Toronto, ON - The Mod Club