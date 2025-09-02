With frontman Frank Carter on board, the Sex Pistols were scheduled to embark on their first North American tour in a whopping two decades this fall — but the trek has now unfortunately been cancelled due to guitarist Steve Jones's wrist injury.

The band shared the news on social media, with Jones explaining, "I've got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I've broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won't be doing any shows for a while."

"The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future," the guitarist continued. "The other good news is I'll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."

Sex Pistols added, "The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check your local venue website and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support."

The tour was slated to include two Canadian shows at Montreal's MTELUS (September 30) and Toronto's History (October 1). See the statement from the band below, and stay tuned for details on the shows' imminent rescheduling.



The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter 2025 Tour Dates: