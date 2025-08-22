System of a Down are getting ready to play Toronto in a couple weeks, but first, frontman Serj Tankian has announced a new album. The self-explanatory Covers, Collaborations & Collages is out October 24 through Serjical Strike Records / Create Music Group, and the single "Electric Dreams" has dropped today.

Making up the Collaborations part of the 10-song album, it features appearances from deadmau5, Bic Runga and Lucas Vidal. On the Covers side of things are tunes originally by Chris de Burgh ("I'm Counting on You") and Armenian songwriter Ruben Hakhverdyan ("When Death Arrives").

"Similar to Foundations, these are pre-existing archival recordings, some of them from way back," Tankian said in a statement. "I wanted to put out a record of collaborations I haven't released before, along with covers, which I haven't done. The rest, the collages, are parts that fit the puzzle in the same tone, the same vibe."

Check out "Electric Dreams" below. Tankian will release a new track each week for 10 weeks, leading up to the album's arrival. He will also share inspirations and stories about each song along with the weekly drops.



Covers, Collaborations & Collages:

1. Electric Dreams

2. A Seed (feat. Deadmau5)

3. I'm Counting on You

4. I'm in Heaven

5. Things Unspoken (feat. Bic Runga)

6. I Found You

7. Kneeling Away from the Sun

8. Apocalyptical Dance (feat. Lucas Vidal)

9. Sonic Expulsions

10. When Death Arrives