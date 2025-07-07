Music industry vets Brendan McCarney and Claire Rosenbaum have put together a new festival called Second Summer, set to kick off properly in 2026. To launch the West End Toronto festival, the team has announced a pair of events happening in Toronto and Montreal on September 24 and 25, respectively.

The Toronto event, held at Lee's Palace, will feature performances from Dry Cleaning, Bria Salmena, JayWood and Slash Need, as well as a DJ set by Born Ruffians. Tickets for September 24 can be found for $45 plus fees here as of July 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

Montreal's La Sotterenea show on September 25, co-presented by Pop Montreal, will feature PISS, Rachel Bobbitt, JayWood (again) and Fold Paper. Tickets are here.

Check out the Toronto poster below, and stay tuned for more details pertaining to the 2026 launch.