Hot on the heels of the release of their new album Cut & Rewind last Friday (October 3), Say She She — the "punk-chic, discodelic funk band" from Brooklyn, NY — have announced a 2026 North American tour, which will bring them to Canada for a pair of performances in Vancouver and Toronto early in the new year.

The trio hit the road starting January 27 in San Francisco, CA, with support from Katzù Oso. They'll swiftly make their first venture to Canada before the end of the month for a gig at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on January 30.

After weaving their way back through the US, Say She She are slated to return to Canadian turf the next month for a Toronto concert at the Great Hall on February 24. From there, the remainder of the dates wrap up stateside, with the tour closing out on March 1 in Indianapolis, IN.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 10), following presales, which get underway starting tomorrow (October 8) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full routing below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Say She She 2026 Tour Dates:

01/27 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

01/29 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

01/30 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

01/31 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

02/02 Roseville, AC - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

02/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

02/06 San Diego, CA - Music Box

02/07 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

02/09 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

02/10 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

02/12 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

02/13 Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley Bar & Grill

02/14 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

02/15 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

02/17 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

02/18 Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

02/21 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

02/22 Albany, NY - Lark Hall

02/24 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

02/26 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

02/27 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

02/28 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

03/01 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indianapolis