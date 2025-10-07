Hot on the heels of the release of their new album Cut & Rewind last Friday (October 3), Say She She — the "punk-chic, discodelic funk band" from Brooklyn, NY — have announced a 2026 North American tour, which will bring them to Canada for a pair of performances in Vancouver and Toronto early in the new year.
The trio hit the road starting January 27 in San Francisco, CA, with support from Katzù Oso. They'll swiftly make their first venture to Canada before the end of the month for a gig at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on January 30.
After weaving their way back through the US, Say She She are slated to return to Canadian turf the next month for a Toronto concert at the Great Hall on February 24. From there, the remainder of the dates wrap up stateside, with the tour closing out on March 1 in Indianapolis, IN.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 10), following presales, which get underway starting tomorrow (October 8) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full routing below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Say She She 2026 Tour Dates:
01/27 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
01/29 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
01/30 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
01/31 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
02/02 Roseville, AC - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
02/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
02/06 San Diego, CA - Music Box
02/07 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
02/09 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
02/10 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
02/12 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
02/13 Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley Bar & Grill
02/14 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
02/15 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
02/17 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
02/18 Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
02/21 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
02/22 Albany, NY - Lark Hall
02/24 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
02/26 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
02/27 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
02/28 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
03/01 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indianapolis