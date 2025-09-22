In Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, the Ally Pankiw-directed documentary about the travelling music festival founded by Sarah McLachlan, there's archival footage of McLachlan circa 1999 anxiously dealing with some pro-life bullshit at a tour stop in Texas.

Alongside its all-women music lineup, Lilith Fair had a "village" area that included information booths from various organizations, including local chapters of Planned Parenthood. When a venue in Houston (unsuccessfully) tried to bar Planned Parenthood from entering, McLachlan, not wanting to tarnish her good-girl image, wavered on how to move forward.

In the documentary, McLachlan reflects on this moment more than 25 years later: "I had never made a stand for anything in my life in that kind of powerful way. I was enthralled and envious of [Joan Osborne's] strength and fuck you-ness."

On Better Broken, McLachlan's first album of original songs in over 10 years, she taps into her own strength and "fuck you-ness". McLachlan, now 57, uses her voice to confront tough topics and injustices. The album's centrepiece, "One in a Long Line," which includes backing vocals from her two daughters, is an incisive song about human rights. McLachlan isn't the same person she was in 1999.

"I think that, putting out this record now, [it] was really important to me to talk about some of those challenges in a more public format than I used to do," McLachlan says.

"I've never really been overtly political, but I have daughters and I am, and always have been, pro-choice," she adds. "To see Roe v. Wade overturned, to see this insidious erosion of women's rights and human rights being stripped away, not only in America but in a lot of places… How is it that we're going backwards? It feels like we're moving backwards."

The fact that there are parallels between the events surrounding Lilith Fair and the present is infuriating. Lilith Fair started in part as a response to radio programmers refusing to play two women in a row and decades later, women and gender diverse people are still vastly underplayed on the radio.

But McLachlan will not just sit in anger: she is committed to finding peace and pleasure. McLachlan herself exudes optimism but, despite Better Broken's heavy subject matter, you can also feel joy radiating off of its buoyant melodies. The horrors persist, but so does McLachlan.

"We need to figure out a way through together," she says. "That means staying open and staying curious and continuing to listen even when I want to scream and yell and say that, 'You're a fucking idiot.' But that is not productive, so I'll step out of my rageful body and into my wise mind and try to remember, 'Okay, how do we find common ground here?'"

She continues, "Music helps me. It's like medicine for me. It's the thing that I go to when I'm sad, when I'm mad, when I'm frustrated, when I'm angry. Putting my hands on an instrument and just singing and playing for the joy of it. It's like a salve."

What are you up to?

Other than talking to you, I'm going to go surf and then I'm going to go on a long drive.

What are your current fixations?

Drinking more water. Sometimes I'll go through a day and I'll realize that I haven't had a single glass of water and I've had three cups of coffee. It's terrible! So my current fixation is trying to stay hydrated.

Why do you live where you do?

I live where I do [in British Columbia] because of its proximity to nature. I live on the side of a mountain, and I pretty much live outdoors. I love being out in nature.

What has been your most memorable or inspirational concert and why?

The first one that comes to mind is Ray LaMontagne in Central Park. It's the first time that I openly sobbed at the opening lines of a show. He got on stage and started singing, and I just broke down and started crying. He's got this voice that just kills me.



What's been the greatest moment of your career so far?

Getting inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. That felt pretty damn good.

What's been the worst moment of your career so far?

The failure of Lilith [Fair] 2010.

Who's a Canadian musician that should be more famous?

Melissa McClelland.

What was the first song you ever wrote?

"Out of the Shadows" from my first record [1988's Touch].



What do you think of when you think of Canada?

I think of wide-open spaces, friendly people, nature, and strong social ethics.

What was the first album you ever bought with your own money?

Billy Joel's Glass Houses on vinyl.

What was your most memorable day job?

Washing dishes at the Trade Centre [The World Trade and Convention Centre] in Halifax. It wasn't very glamorous, but we had a lot of fun.

If you weren't playing music, what would you be doing instead?

I'd be doing something creative with my hands. Be it jewellery design or maybe a hairdresser — I love cutting hair.

How do you spoil yourself?

By giving myself permission to do nothing and sit and read a book for three hours.



What's your best piece of songwriting advice for fellow musicians?

Be as authentic as you can be.

If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

Easy: I'd put it in the endowment for my music school [the Sarah McLachlan School of Music] so that the free music programs would continue to be free for perpetuity.

What has been your strangest celebrity encounter?

Wynonna Judd during Lilith. It was her birthday, and, at an afterparty, we went to say hi. She took cake and smashed it in my face very aggressively. That was kind of weird.

Who would be your ideal dinner guest, living or dead, and what would you serve them?

Mozart. I'd serve him my chicken parmesan. Or pizza, honestly. I might get takeout pizza for Amadeus. I feel like he wouldn't be at all precious.

What is the greatest song of all time?

Joni Mitchell's "Blue". I like the sad, dark stuff — no surprise there.



How did you feel when you were first approached about the Lilith Fair documentary? Were you hesitant at all to do it?

No. Jessica Hopper wrote that great piece for Vanity Fair, and I think that was the jumping-off point and a reminder that this story needs to be told again and some more. Whitehorse Productions set up a meeting with us and we started talking about it and then Dan Levy came on board and it blossomed from there. Between Dan and Ally, what a great team. I think they did an incredible job distilling the challenges, the joys, the magic of it, the community that was created, and the safe space amidst a barrage of negativity. Whenever you step out and try to create and change something, there's always an equal and opposite reaction. I think that was the thing that I was most ill prepared for - having to defend what we were doing every single day.

I ask this as somebody who is afraid of change: what was the decision process like to work with new-to-you producers Tony Berg and Will MacLellan on your new album?

Like you, I'm afraid of change but without change, sometimes comes complacency and a repetition of patterns which I find sometimes inhibits growth. So thinking that this might be my last record, I thought that I owed it to myself to step out of my comfort zone and try to work with somebody new. Which almost felt like cheating because Pierre [Marchand] and I have been working together for 35 years. I was very nervous. I reached out to him and I said, "Is this okay?" and he was wonderfully kind and he gave me his blessing, which freed me.

Working with Tony, it's like blind dating. You come into a situation and you open yourself up and you're vulnerable. We clicked really quickly. His musicality and his way of working fit so well with me. It was such a collaborative and joyful environment that he created with Will MacLellan - who is Canadian. It was just so much fun and I had been so long out of the studio that I forgot what a joy it is to explore and to discover what a song can become when you put together a bunch of great musicians, all who bring a different energy and different colours to it.