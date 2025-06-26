In the midst of her Fumbling Towards Ecstacy 30th anniversary celebrations, Sarah McLachlan has announced the release of her forthcoming 10th studio album, Better Broken, due to arrive September 19 via Concord Records.

"A lot of the lyrics on this record came from thinking about the world right now and asking, 'How do we move through this landscape? How do we keep our heads above water when it feels like so much is falling apart?'" McLachlan asked in a statement about the album. "I don't know if I have any answers, but channelling all that angst and uncertainty into the music has been so cathartic. I hope that this record provides people with some relief and release — but in the end I just want them to take whatever they need from it, and make the songs part of their own story."

The album features contributions from Wendy Melvoin, Matt Chamberlain, Benny Bock and Greg Leisz, as well as MUNA's Katie Gavin on "Reminds Me." Better Broken finds McLachlan teaming up with boygenius producer Tony Berg and engineer Will Maclellan.

The title track is out today, and arrives alongside a music video directed by Lauren Wade and produced by Zebulon Griffin. Check that out below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Better Broken:

1. Better Broken

2. Gravity

3. The Last to Go

4. Only Way Out Is Through

5. Reminds Me (feat. Katie Gavin)

6. One in a Long Line

7. Only Human

8. Long Road Home

9. Rise

10. Wilderness

11. If This Is the End…

