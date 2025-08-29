Sarah Harmer, Dan Mangan, Tanya Tagaq and the Weather Station's Tamara Lindeman are among the dozens of Canadian musicians who have signed a petition demanding that Mark Carney's Liberal government prioritize climate policy in light of a summer filled with forest fire smoke.

The campaign, titled Music Draws the Line, argues that Carney's government has cut public services while increasing its military budget, as well as considering expanded oil and gas projects via Bill C-5's Building Canada Act. Signatories include Jenn Grant, Luna Li, Ron Sexsmith, Housewife, Jason Collett, Bells Larsen, Charlotte Cornfield, Russell Louder and more.

"We fail to understand how doubling down on the drivers of the catastrophic impacts of climate change will help our nation prosper, when we both know that they will come at a great cost to Canadians now, and in the future," the letter reads. "Bill C-5 sets a dangerous precedent. It allows Cabinet to pre-approve major resource extraction projects first, and then go through a cursory, shortened legislative and regulatory approval process after. This means that the federal government could pre-approve a project without fully understanding its environmental impacts, and undermine Indigenous Peoples' right to free, prior and informed consent."

The letter points out that many left-leaning progressives voted for the Liberals in order to block Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party from getting elected, and that Carney's policies don't align with the values of many Canadians on the left.

In addition to climate-focused policies, the campaign demands the Liberals prioritize Indigenous sovereignty, allocate more money to the arts, cancel plans to increase military spending, and impose a two-way arms embargo on Israel. This will "restore public trust by governing with the same progressive values you campaigned on," the campaign argues.

Music Draws the Line welcomes Canadians to read more about the petition and add their names at musicdrawstheline.ca.