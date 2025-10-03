Sam Smith and legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland are set to reunite this November at the second edition of the PTP Pink Awards, with Smith honouring Glenn-Copeland and his decades-long career with this year's legacy award.

The two artists recently collaborated on a re-imagining of the Glenn-Copeland classic "Ever New" from the Red Hot compilation TRAИƧA.

Run by Pink Triangle Press, the PTP Pink Awards champions notable 2SLGBTQ+ Canadians, and each award recipient receives a cash amount to donate to an individual or organization they feel has made a difference. As reported by CBC, Glenn-Copeland is one of six prominent 2SLGBTQ+ figures being celebrated on November 6 at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Soft Of creator Bilal Baig, Reservation Dogs actor Devery Jacobs, Rough Trade vocalist Carole Pope, American writer Harper Steel and lawyer Douglas Elliott will all be awarded at this year's ceremony for their contributions to Canada's 2SLGBTQ+ community. The event will be hosted by Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire and Canada's Drag Race choreographer Hollywood Jade.

You can find more information on the Pink Awards' official website.