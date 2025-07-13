Heading into this year's inaugural Rockin' Thunder, I knew Sam Roberts Band put on a strong live show. My expectations were met, then exceeded.

Featured heavily on the MuchMusic CanCon rotation so prevalent on cable TV in the early 2000s, Sam Roberts Band's blues-derived influences, and the songwriting talent that is the man himself, has always been impressive. Last year, Sam Roberts was recognized for that very talent with an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His 2002 EP, The Inhuman Condition, holds a special place on my CD shelf, because I remember when it was first released and how much of a splash it made (also: that memorable cover of a very young Sam Roberts, looking a little forlorn, in a bright red Mission tee. Iconic). It would go on to become the best-selling independent EP in Canadian history. In 2003 came We Were Born in a Flame, which went certified Double Platinum with featured singles like "Where Have All the Good People Gone?" and "Brother Down" that were forefront on the radio rotation during this time.

Then came Chemical City, my personal favourite Sam Roberts record — a bluesy, '60s-and-'70s-inspired classic rock feast for the ears, with plenty of references to feeling downtrodden in the chemical soup of urban decay, encapsulates the nihilistic horror of a young artist's life in polluted Toronto. The riff in "Bridge to Nowhere" still rings like true Canadiana, drawing comparisons to the likes of the Tragically Hip and Neil Young. Each of these records earned accolades from the JUNO Awards for Rock Album of the Year.

But as is the case for many Canadian artists, Sam Roberts Band have struggled to really hit it off with international audiences. Although they've toured across Australia, Japan, Europe and North America, playing alongside giants like the Rolling Stones and AC/DC, a mention of the band to folks outside of our beloved Great White North is met with quizzical looks, and if you're lucky, maybe a little vague intrigue.

This is a completely unfair state of things for a live band and a classically trained musician of Sam Roberts' calibre. He is also keenly aware of how professional he is. When an audience member blurted out a request, he took a drink from his red solo cup and fired back, "Would you like to see some professional musicians play music, or a trainwreck?" Then, realizing what was said, he laughed at himself: "I think that was the dumbest thing I've ever said on stage to an audience!"

Sam Roberts sits somewhere between dedicated to making his guitar sound the best it can sound and a likeable self-deprecator. That magic combination brings him a lot of charisma on stage, whether he's strumming away or bringing the frontman energy to a track like "Brother Down."

And those songs still hit, as evidenced by the crowd singing "I think my life / Is passing me by" while Roberts smiled and encouraged them to clap along. At the end of the song while he took a break to sip some water, the "Woah-oh-oh-ohs" kept going as the band prepared to launch into something else. This drew a rare smile from Sam.

Sam Roberts Band is what some would call "musician's music" — an arrangement of skilled guitarists, keyboardists and drummers whose lack of a gimmick and focus on the sound sometimes gives them a bit of an unfair rap. But there's something about those early songs, and more recent editions in records like 2016's TerraForm, that tap into what it means to be Canadian.

Making the trek back to Calgary from Edmonton that evening, in the wee hours of the morning ,with the pavement of a major highway lit by street lights, I listened to the entirety of We Were Born in a Flame and Chemical City for the first time in years. "With a Bullet" lines like "It's the sound of a teardrop falling down from a great height" and "My love for you is as deep as a coal mine" are rich with Canadian songwriting tradition. They evoke clear visions that swim around in your mind as you listen, the wordplay acting as hook, line and sinker.

Sam Roberts is all about myth-making. Up on stage at Rockin' Thunder, he was even coming up with his signature life-illuminating poetry on the fly. "Here goes what goes," he said, remarking afterward, "I want you guys to make T-shirts with that one: 'Here goes what goes.' That's a new phrase, I'm pretty sure that's never been spoken before."