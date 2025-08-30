5

Sabrina Carpenter is currently one of the brightest personalities in the pop music game. With Man's Best Friend, her latest record, she serves up a reliably flirty, teasing, Americana-tinged peepshow: confident, proud, and unashamed of its own horniness. Yet, while it provides plenty of tell, there's not nearly enough show.

Carpenter's charisma is not up for debate, especially once you've seen her live. Her stage presence is electric, a playful pin-up personality who pushes boundaries in ways this record can't quite match. On Man's Best Friend, that magnetism is present, but filtered and thinned out. Authenticity is not the issue here; Carpenter sounds like herself. The problem is that, despite all the talking this album does, it rarely evokes the emotions it attempts to convey.

There's nothing wrong with an artist spelling things out, especially when it comes to sex, longing and desperation. Singing openly about desire, sex and even fetish dynamics can be liberating, honest and exciting. Carpenter deserves credit for approaching these themes with humour and honesty. But when the album bluntly tells us she's horny for her boyfriend who's too distracted by the corporate ladder, it sets an expectation: the music itself should vibrate with that same heat and desperation. It never does.

Still, the recent single "Tears" dives into some very compelling storytelling. On paper, its lyrics — "I get wet at the thought of you / Being a responsible guy / treating me like you're supposed to do / Tears running down my thighs" — might seem a little gimmicky. In practice, they capture something unexpectedly layered and a little bit dark: the fetishization of old-school heterosexual roles. Carpenter leans into the nuance, and is even cheeky about it, turning a regressive dynamic into something self-aware and arousing. It's an excellent partner to the album's artwork, itself marred by controversy thanks to puritans unable to recognize the artistry of reclaiming heteronormative fetishizations once played straight by bands like Scorpions or Whitesnake.

By contrast, the lead single "Manchild" plays like an outtake from a mid-2000s Dixie Chicks record — something those wise artists would have left on the cutting room floor and not the centrepiece of a high-stakes, late-summer release. In fact, the whole record recalls the Chicks' decent 2020 comeback Gaslighter, also produced by Jack Antonoff, only here his cowboy hat feels dry cleaned and rented.

Speaking of Antonoff: the much-debated producer, responsible for some of the best and worst moments in 21st-century pop, is, alongside Carpenter herself, behind much of Man's Best Friend production. On occasion, he's capable of brilliance; Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell! remains one of the great albums of the century. But his style has calcified, and lately he's been (unfairly?) scapegoated for the cooling critical reception to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

Here, Antonoff simply sounds tired. The songs are well-constructed but rarely inspired. You hear echoes of his past successes, particularly the pop country of Gaslighter, but nothing with that record's sharpness. Man's Best Friend feels more like its leftovers.

Carpenter's flirtation with country is one of the album's defining aesthetics, and it's where things get further complicated. Anyone is allowed to make a country record, and genre-blending is often really exciting. However, Carpenter never fully commits here. You hear twang, you hear pedal steel flourishes, but they feel more like props than punctuation.

The best example is "Go Go Juice," one of the record's strongest tracks. It leans into country theatrics more directly, and, when it does, it sparkles. But even then, it comes across less like a road-worn country song than a Broadway show, complete with winking asides and scripted punchlines. Carpenter wears the rhinestones, but she never burns the barn.

For all its dirty talk, the record rarely risks vulnerability or mess. There's no denying that Carpenter is magnetic. She's smart, funny, and knows how to perform in a way that stops you from ever looking away. But Man's Best Friend doesn't quite capture any of that. Instead, it tells you over and over again who she is — horny, playful and confident — without giving the listener the thrill of really feeling much of anything at all.