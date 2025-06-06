Poor Sabrina Carpenter. She spent a whole song warning her boyfriend not to fuck with her, and it seems like he did anyway. Though we can't confirm officially whether "Please Please Please" or today's single "Manchild" is about Barry Keoghan, the timing is certainly telling.

The singer's supposed revenge track starts with a "Good Luck, Babe!"-esque synth line, before turning country-twinged like most of her Short N' Sweet deluxe tracks. It's also pretty cutthroat lyrically: "Stupid / Or is it slow? / Maybe it's useless / But there's a cuter word for it, I know / Manchild." Remind us not to piss her off!

The "Manchild" music video has Carpenter playing a hitchhiker, driving through the country with a cast of different loser men. Watch it below.