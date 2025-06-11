Last year may have been dominated by BRAT Summer, but the season also certainly belonged to Sabrina Carpenter, who released Short n' Sweet — which produced hits in "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste," just to name a few — in August 2024. On the heels of releasing new single "Manchild" last week, the pint-sized pop star has announced that her follow-up record is just around the corner.

Set for release on August 29 via Island Records, Man's Best Friend is now available for pre-order. Carpenter announced the news on Instagram, writing, "i can't wait for it to be yours x."

Little else is known about the LP as of yet, but since the artist teamed up with songwriter Amy Allen and producer Jack Antonoff again for "Manchild," it's pretty safe to assume they'll have contributed — and that fans attending Carpenter's North American tour this fall will probably get to hear some of the new material live.