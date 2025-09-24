Ruby Singh and the Future Ancestors have announced details of a new album titled Celestial Libations, due November 21.

The album finds Singh and co. teaming up with novelist and poet Arthur Flowers and Khari Wendell McClelland. Its music is said to coexist within the same realm as Singh's forthcoming poetry collection, Bladed Edge Between.

Singh shared in a release:

I've been psychically wrestling with the state of the world, a live stream genocide, climate crisis, the purposeful destruction of human life and our future on this planet, all for profits of those that already have too much… really makes me question my faith in humanity and divinity. When we first started meeting, we were in deep conversation about the state of the world and the rising powers of oligarchs and facism. We knew we wanted the music to not just be responsive but generative toward the world we wanted to see. Arthur, in his wisdom, knew that we could probe these issues through one of the oldest ways humans always have: story. His griotic gifts act as a guide through the album and waters the seeds in the dry garden of the human heart.

Singh added:

Then I knew my brother, Khari Wendell McClelland, had to be a part of dreaming this album into existence; his voice, his spirit, his friendship and his songwriting have always enriched my life.

The first taste comes in the form of lead single "Good God," which features a verse from Holly Eccleston. Further contributions come from Gordon Grdina (oud and guitar), Kenton Loewen (percussion), Paul Finlay (DJ), and Karlis Silins (upright and electric bass). "It's a prayer, a praise song, and a sonic ritual," Singh shared of the track. "It's about divinity — not out there — but right here, with and in all of us."

Hear that below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Celestial Libations:

1. In the Beginning

2. Good God

3. Down Home

4. The Monkey Doctor

5. When the Hammer Falls

6. Healing

7. Brer Rabbit and Sister Beetle

8. A New Millenium

9. Leaping at the Sun

10. Descendants

11. Blessings