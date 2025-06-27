Nashville-based Canadian artist Royale Lynn's debut record has finally arrived. BLACK MAGIC is out today via Epitaph Records.

As previously reported, BLACK MAGIC explores Lynn's struggles with mental health through a narrative of mythology and fantasy. Featuring previously released singles "GREED," "SACRIFICE," "DEATH WISH" and "BATTLEGROUND," each song on the record draws inspiration from the legend of Pandora's Box, where each track represents an evil that has escaped into humanity.

"Growing up, I struggled with managing my mental health, and I know some of my best friends struggled, too," Lynn revealed in a release. "I think this music gives us a safe space where we can be honest with ourselves. I wanted to show the community that they aren't alone." Here more from her in Exclaim!'s new interview with the artist.

Following the release of her new album, Lynn will conclude her 2025 touring plans next month with two festival dates in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Listen to BLACK MAGIC below.