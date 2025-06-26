At age 21, Royale Lynn left home and moved to Nashville to take a chance on a career in music. Now, nine years later, the Aylmer, ON-raised metal/pop/country genre-bender is finally releasing her debut album, BLACK MAGIC (out June 27 through Epitaph Records and available to stream here).

"It feels great," she tells Exclaim!. "You work on something for so long, and now seeing the finish line of it being out into the world, it's been an awesome journey."

BLACK MAGIC was a two-year endeavour for Lynn. She was determined to say something with her debut record: "I really wanted it to totally encompass my soul and who I am as an individual and talk about things that matter, like mental health," she says. "That was super important to me to have all these different influences come together and make this project."

It was Lynn's 2023 single, "Six Feet Deep," that kicked off her ascent. The song's mix of country and rock sounds turned heads and even started arguments as to which genre it fit into, as Lynn recalls. Within a few months, the song topped Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Sales chart – which Lynn found out when a friend called to tell her.

"I couldn't afford a Billboard subscription at the time," she says. "I didn't know what was happening on Billboard because I couldn't afford to look at it." Lynn's music was already special to her, but that was the moment she realized the world could see something in it too.



Now, with BLACK MAGIC, Lynn — a self-professed metalhead at heart — has leaned further into that side of the musical spectrum, still peppering in country and pop elements but primarily exhibiting a rock-forward sound.

"For me, creation starts with a heavy riff and then we go from there," Lynn explains. "It's really cool to have tiny influences from the country genre within — the songwriting piece of it is definitely a huge part of how we've blended — but I would say we land more on the heavier side now, and we've completely stopped away from country."

Coming from rural Ontario and now living in Nashville, country music has been a constant presence in Lynn's life, but she's always been drawn more to rock and metal, her first being Simple Plan and Sum 41 in Stratford, ON. It was a formative experience for Lynn, who was just a kid at the time, and so began the long process of her own transformation from a small-town girl to a promising rock up-and-comer on a journey that, in many ways, is still only just beginning. Lynn dropped out of university in Ottawa and tended bar to save up money to move. When she set off for Nashville to make a name for herself in one of the biggest global music markets, the only problem was that she had no idea what to do once she got there.

"There's no cookie cutter way of knowing how to do this," she says. "It literally is just like: you go, you figure it out, and you hope it works out."

Without a lot of money or connections, Lynn took on more roles than just being an artist. It was out of necessity that she managed herself, booked her own shows and operated without a label. It was a huge amount of work, but Lynn is glad now to have an understanding of the business side of her artistry. "I think that knowledge is power," she says. "I think that if you want to do something bad enough, you will figure it out."



She's fresh off a tour as a support act for Asking Alexandria and has a small batch of festival dates coming up this summer, but Lynn is eager to tour in Canada again, particularly in Ontario, which she still considers home.

"My whole family is right outside of Toronto," she says. "And I miss Tim Hortons — every time I get to go home, I'm super excited to hit a Timmies."

Playing as a support act or an early slot on a festival for potential new fans, Lynn's priority is to catch the audience's attention enough that people will want to check out her music and give them a reason to come to see her play again.

"I play every show like it's the same show across the board," she says. "You get the same show whether there are a million people in the audience or if there's five. We've played to a lot of empty rooms over the years — we've been doing this 10 years."

A subject close to Lynn's heart that finds its way into her lyrics is mental health. "If I can open a safe space for people to talk about their mental health and for them to know they're not alone, then I have done my job and done my life's purpose, basically," she says. "I think me being brutally honest in my art will help someone out there be brutally honest in their life."

The candid lyricism of BLACK MAGIC is conveyed through a robust, modern metal sound. Lynn's high-octane vocals still bear a hint of country twang, separating her sound from a wave of modern metal becoming increasingly over-saturated with bands losing their character in their quest for technical perfection.

"All I can say is that we have this record and I'm so proud of it," says Lynn. "I cannot wait to see the reaction to it, and I can't wait to do live shows and sing the record from top down. I'm really looking forward to meeting everyone who is out there streaming the music and listening."



In Lynn's own eyes, she still has a long way to go. She's already working on music for subsequent releases and won't hear any advice to take a breather. She might take a night to celebrate her record release with some friends and champagne, but then it's right back to work to take the next steps of her journey.

"I have a lot of goals and I will never stop working towards those," she says. "But I'm so proud of this piece of art I've created that I just can't wait to have it out in the world."