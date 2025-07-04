Toronto-based singer-songwriter, arranger and producer Royal Wood has announced his ninth studio album, previewed today by new single "Sunshine."

Dear John arrives October 17 via Cordova Bay Records. The follow-up to 2022's What Tomorrow Brings was produced by the artist himself, and the journey toward it began as soon as he returned to the stage to perform his last record in October of that year.

"After last stepping off the Massey Hall stage, I decided that it might be time to retire from music and focus on my family and our dreams," Wood explained in a release. "A voice deep inside suddenly became very vocal about what I had to do next. It told me that I needed to honour the child that began my journey in music all those years ago. It told me that I needed to make a true, genuine and unabashed album that the kid in me would love."

Of the rollicking new single, he added, "'Sunshine' is inspired by the Buddhist ideology that behind every cloud is a forever blue sky. No matter the metaphoric storm in life, peace and love are always present. Once you steer your heart with this principle, hope and faith return. I wanted the song to feel like sunshine itself. Like I had it in a bottle, and I could drink it. This is my summer jam."

Listen to "Sunshine" below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist details and the singer-songwriter's current tour schedule.



Dear John:

1. End of the Road

2. A Good Day

3. Killer Love

4. Back Home

5. Burn It Down

6. Sunshine

7. Not Enough

8. Give It Up

9. Draw the Line

10. Fever

11. Patience

12. Something in Your Eyes

13. To Be in Love

Royal Wood 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

10/07 Saskatoon, SK - Bassment (Sask Jazz)

11/07 Madison, WI - Overture Centre

11/28 Calgary, AB - Dalhousie Community Centre

11/29 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic

11/30 Lethbridge, AB - Geomattic Attic

12/02 Canmore, AB - ArtsPlace

02/04 East Lansing, MI - Wharton Performing Arts

02/05 Yellow Springs, OH - The Foundry Theater

04/09 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

04/10 East Margaretsville, NS - Evergreen Theatre

04/11 Liverpool, NS - The Astor Theatre