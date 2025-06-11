Festival de Musique Émergente (FME) is a staple of Quebec's summer festival run, and the Rouyn-Noranda festival has just unveiled the first wave of artists performing at this year's festivities, running from August 28–31.

Most of this first round of artists will play the fest's traditional 7th Street outdoor stage. Klô Pelgag, the OBGMS, Ariane Roy, Population II and Empanadas Ilegales are among the acts playing the main stage this year. Bille du Page, BéLi, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Jay Scøtt and Les Trois Accords will join them.

In addition to the main stage, there's also the Fizz Stage on 7th Street, which will host a moonlight concert series. Virginie B., Handsome Tiger and Poolgirl are set to play there.

This year, FME has three different types of festival passes. The Passeport site extérieur 7e Rue (7e Rue Outdoor Festival Pass) grants access to all outdoor shows on 7th Street, and costs $75. The Passeport VIP site extérieur 7e Rue adds on access to the VIP terrace and costs $200. Both of these tiers grant a 20 percent discount on four tickets to any indoor ticketed shows. The Passeport Best Life (Best Life Festival Pass) grants access to all shows for $300. Single-evening tickets are also available.

Tickets are on sale now on FME's website.