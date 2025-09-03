Rogers Waters is beefing with a dead person, as he has said he "couldn't give a fuck" about Black Sabbath's music, leading Ozzy Osbourne's son to fire insults back.

Waters brought up Ozzy when speaking about the vacuity of pop culture during a recent appearance on the YouTube interview show The Independent Ink (August 12). "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him — in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we'll never know," the Pink Floyd songwriter said. "Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense. The music, I've no idea, I couldn't give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath. I never did. I have no interest in [mock scream], biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

Yesterday (September 2), Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne responded on Instagram. "Fuck you," he wrote. "How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt — thanks for proving him right." He punctuated the post with a clown emoji.

Osbourne died on July 22. Waters's insults come as a counterpoint to the many tributes that poured in after Ozzy's death — including Exclam!'s list of his 13 greatest songs.