In addition to being famous for his role in Pink Floyd, Roger Waters has become almost equally notorious for making inflammatory statements on a regular basis; just last month, he paid his respects to the late Ozzy Osbourne by saying he "couldn't give a fuck" about Black Sabbath. Now, Waters has once again spoken out against another of his opps, Radiohead's Thom Yorke.

Last December, Waters called Yorke a "prick" after news circulated widely that the Radiohead frontman had chided a pro-Palestine protestor at one of his solo performances in Australia. Yorke attempted to clarify his stance on Israel and Hamas earlier this year, especially in the wake of frequent collaborator Jonny Greenwood's shows with Dudu Tassa, an Israeli musician who performed for IDF soldiers in 2023. (Two of their scheduled performances as a duo in the UK were cancelled this year, which Greenwood called "censorship and silencing.")

Despite Yorke condemning the Israeli regime (and social media activism), the BDS movement went on to call for the boycott of Radiohead concerts — months before the band announced their first tour in seven years — accusing the band of "artwashing genocide." Ed O'Brien came to the defence of his bandmates, claiming, "My brothers abhor what is going on in Gaza."

Waters, a strong proponent of the BDS movement, is clearly still boycotting Yorke: in a new interview on The Katie Halper Show podcast, the Pink Floyd co-founder was asked about Radiohead. After telling the host to "not go there," Waters decided to say of Yorke, "He's a timid little bloke. I think he's unpleasant company."

"I've written him many letters, you know," Waters went on. When Halper asked if Yorke had ever responded, Waters answered, "Yes, he did. He did respond. It's all going in my memoir. He got very, very snarky and he was trying to be fun[ny]." Waters went on, "Do you know what he calls himself? Do you know what his email address is?" before the host stopped him.

It's possible that the answers lie on The Katie Halper Show's Patreon, if you're that eager to find out. Otherwise, check out a clip of the interview with Waters below.