Buzzy Los Angeles, CA-based purveyors of fuzzed-out guitar jams Rocket have just announced their forthcoming debut album R is for Rocket (out October 3 via Transgressive Records / Canvasback) — and a slate of 2025 North American tour dates along with it, including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto come November.
The tour kicks off on October 27 in Phoenix, AZ. Rocket will make their way to Canada the following month, crossing the border to play the Garrison in Toronto on November 11 ahead of completing the remaining dates stateside, with things currently scheduled to wrap up with a hometown show on November 22.
Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below — where you can also hear lead single "Wide Awake" — and more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.
Rocket 2025 Tour Dates:
10/27 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
10/30 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
10/31 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Indoors)
11/03 Nashville, TN - drkmttr
11/04 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
11/06 Washington, D.C. - DC9
11/07 Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts
11/08 New York, NY - Baby's All Right
11/11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
11/13 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
11/14 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
11/15 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
11/18 Seattle, WA - Barboza
11/19 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
11/21 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
11/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy