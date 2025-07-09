Buzzy Los Angeles, CA-based purveyors of fuzzed-out guitar jams Rocket have just announced their forthcoming debut album R is for Rocket (out October 3 via Transgressive Records / Canvasback) — and a slate of 2025 North American tour dates along with it, including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto come November.

The tour kicks off on October 27 in Phoenix, AZ. Rocket will make their way to Canada the following month, crossing the border to play the Garrison in Toronto on November 11 ahead of completing the remaining dates stateside, with things currently scheduled to wrap up with a hometown show on November 22.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below — where you can also hear lead single "Wide Awake" — and more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.



Rocket 2025 Tour Dates:

10/27 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/30 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

10/31 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Indoors)

11/03 Nashville, TN - drkmttr

11/04 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

11/06 Washington, D.C. - DC9

11/07 Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

11/08 New York, NY - Baby's All Right

11/11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

11/13 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

11/14 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

11/15 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

11/18 Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/19 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

11/21 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy