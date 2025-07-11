Toronto-raised consummate party-starter Rochelle Jordan has announced her third studio album, which she's previewing with the release of its Byron the Aquarius and KLSN-produced title track.

The follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore album Play with the Changes, Through the Wall arrives September 26 through EMPIRE. According to press notes, the record "ushers in a powerful new chapter in her artistic journey, one rooted in strength, healing and the boundless beauty and power in womanhood and personal liberation."

"It carries so much power to me," Jordan said of the title track. "It's magic. It's hypnosis. It's a mantra. This track sets my soul free, so I'm happy to share this with the world and I hope it touches everyone. These lyrics are my self-talk when I'm affirming all the reasons why I stay so resilient."

Listen to the mesmeric house hymn below.