Uxbridge, ON-raised country star Robyn Ottolini has detailed an upcoming Canadian fall tour set to begin in November.

The Way, Way Back tour will kick off in Hamilton on November 6, and will take the singer-songwriter across nine different cities throughout Ontario and Quebec. She will conclude the tour in Montreal on November 22.

"There's something about going back to the people who were there at the start of your journey that can make a moment and tour so special," Ottolini shared in a release. "So, l'm going 'Way, Way Back' to my homeland this fall to celebrate like the good ole days! From Polaroid pics and press-on tattoos, to new music and the songs that got us this far, get ready for all the feels! Can't wait to see your smiling faces!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.

Robyn Ottolini Tour Dates:

11/06 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

11/07 Kitchener, ON - The Hub

11/08 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

11/09 St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse

11/13 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre

11/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/20 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

11/21 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

11/22 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus