After recently signing to Fueled by Ramen back in February, Rico Nasty has detailed an upcoming North American tour in support of her latest record, Lethal.

The tour kicks off in September with a festival date in Chicago. Following several American shows throughout the month, the rapper will make a single Canadian stop in Toronto on October 5 before returning stateside. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (June 10) at 10 a.m. local time.

Rico Nasty 2025 Tour Dates:

09/19 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

09/21 San Francisco, CA - Portola

09/23 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

09/24 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/26 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell

09/28 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/02 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

10/03 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/05 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10/07 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

10/08 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland

10/10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10/11 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

10/12 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/14 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

10/15 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/18 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring

10/19 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

10/21 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/22 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/25 Orlando, FL - The Beacham

10/27 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

10/28 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

10/29 Austin, TX - Empire Garage

11/02 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

11/04 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre