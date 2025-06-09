After recently signing to Fueled by Ramen back in February, Rico Nasty has detailed an upcoming North American tour in support of her latest record, Lethal.
The tour kicks off in September with a festival date in Chicago. Following several American shows throughout the month, the rapper will make a single Canadian stop in Toronto on October 5 before returning stateside. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (June 10) at 10 a.m. local time.
Rico Nasty 2025 Tour Dates:
09/19 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
09/21 San Francisco, CA - Portola
09/23 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/24 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
09/26 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell
09/28 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/02 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
10/03 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/05 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10/07 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
10/08 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland
10/10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
10/11 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
10/12 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10/14 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
10/15 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/18 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring
10/19 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
10/21 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/22 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
10/24 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
10/25 Orlando, FL - The Beacham
10/27 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
10/28 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
10/29 Austin, TX - Empire Garage
11/02 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
11/04 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre