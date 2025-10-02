It's hard to believe that it's been more than three years now since Canadian music lost the Sadies singer-guitarist Dallas Good in February 2022. Later that year, the band released the Richard Reed Parry-produced Colder Streams, which was believed to be the last of Good's work the world would get to hear. Until now, that is.

Parry and the Sadies have invited fans to lend their voices to a song called "Not in This World," which was the last song Good began while working on an album he and Parry had started over a decade prior called Were the Watchtowers. Parry described the effort as "the slowest-moving musical endeavour of my entire life."

He explained in a statement:

Dallas died before we had completed our album and there were two songs that we still hadn't written lyrics for. One of them is the final song he ever worked on, called "Not in This World." That title, which is also the main refrain in the song, is extra poignant now that he's gone, almost eerily so. Finishing the lyrics and the record without him has been a strange and very emotional journey. Thankfully, Dallas's brother Travis came and sang harmony in his place.

To anyone who knew Dallas, or was a fan of his music, I'd like to ask your help in finishing this, the last song he ever wrote. We are going to sing it for him, and sing it to him, and wherever Dallas is now I think he'd be really pleased to hear so many of his friends, family and fans singing together in his honour.

"Family and friends have already added their voices. Now we're inviting you," the band wrote on Instagram, urging fans to email singfordallas@gmail.com. "You can be part of this song. You can sing with us. You can sing for Dallas."

Those who message the address with their interest will be sent a short clip of the song's refrain to record themselves singing, adding to contributions by Good's friends, including Neko Case, Kurt Vile, Yo La Tengo and more. Submissions are due November 2; find out more information below, where you can also hear "There's Time," the first single from Were the Watchtowers.