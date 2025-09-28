Last night (September 27), the line at La Sotterenea spiralled up the stairs and out the front door for Ribbon Skirt, the Montreal-based post-punk outfit breathing new life into the scene. Their new record Bite Down has been lauded by critics — even topping Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2025 So Far list — and campus radio charts alike since it came out in April, so the crowd came as no surprise.



Hot off the heels of a historic performance at Toronto's Massey Hall for the Polaris Music Prize gala, Ribbon Skirt brought SOCAN Polaris Song Prize nominee "Wrong Planet" back home, delivering it with urgency to an audience eager for the catharsis. While swirling through shoegaze-y favourites "Cut" and "Off Rez," Ribbon Skirt also showcased new single "LUCKY8" in anticipation of their upcoming PENSACOLA EP release, which they describe as "the addendum to Bite Down."

Ribbon Skirt was first sewn together in 2018, when core members Tashiina Buswa (vocals) and Billy Riley (guitar) met at Concordia's journalism program and started jamming. Initially releasing music as Love Language, they changed their name in 2024 to reflect a shift into darker, more introspective sonic territory.

Named after the traditional Indigenous garment worn in North America, the project functions as a way for Buswa to reconnect with her Anishinaabe culture, language and traditions. At La Sotterenea, Buswa gripped her own skirt as she delivered a chilling line from "Cut": "You say we'll laugh about it someday / I'm never gonna, I'm never gonna."

Over the course of their set, Ribbon Skirt's stage presence remained magnetic, with plenty of screaming and pushing around. If not for the beautiful music coming out the speakers, you would've thought Riley was playing air guitar by the way his body was free-wielding the instrument. It's the kind of performance that makes you understand why David Byrne says some music must be experienced live in order to truly be understood.

At POP Montreal, Ribbon Skirt made it clear that they command attention like no other contemporary, both on stage and off. Personally, much like the rabbit on their album cover, my eyes (and ears) are wide open.