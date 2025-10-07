Arik Marshall used to play guitar in one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, but the former Red Hot Chili Peppers six-stringer is now raising money through GoFundMe to hopefully avoid eviction.

The fundraiser was created back on June 28, and it's still ongoing, having raised $2,024 USD of its $20,000 goal, as of this writing.

According to the fundraiser, Marshall, who also played with Macy Gray's band, could be facing homelessness. The GoFundMe page reads, "His employer (and best friend), whom Arik had worked with on both musical and cinematic endeavours for close to 14 years, was tragically killed by the LAPD. The loss left Arik without his best friend and without his primary source of employment/income. During this difficult time, which was already impacted by the COVID pandemic leaving most musicians struggling to get by financially, Arik was also diagnosed with a serious health condition which left him with a weakened immune system. All of this triggered a bad period of depression and several years of reclusiveness. Arik struggled to find consistent work and fell deeper in debt to his landlord."

Marshall has apparently been "focusing on his overall health and he is doing much better." He's looking for work, as is available for guitar lessons.

Marshall was briefly a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the early '90s. He joined the band after John Frusciante's departure in 1992 and toured in support of the band's album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. In 1993, he was replaced by Jesse Tobias, who was in turn replaced by Dave Navarro.