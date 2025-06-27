Acclaimed Canadian EDM producer and DJ Rezz has announced her fifth studio album, previewed today by new single "Prophecy."

As the Pendulum Swings arrives September 12 via Rezz's own label, HypnoVizion. It's the follow-up to 2024's CAN YOU SEE ME?, and, according to press notes, draws on elements of French electro and dark techno.

"'Prophecy' is the intro track to my album and best describes the direction that I am going and will continue to go," the artist said of the lead single in a statement. "This track pulls from my greatest influences — alongside my own signature sounds — and puts it all into one place. Really proud of how this turned out. I feel that this showcases a matured version of my music while still keeping a core vibe that will feel familiar to my audience."

Listen to the hypnotic, industrial bass-driven "Prophecy" below.