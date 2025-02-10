Afrobeats sensation Rema has announced his HEIS world tour, set to kick off this spring and bring him to Canada for a few performances in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto.

The globe-trotting stint on the road begins on Canadian soil, with the artist starting things with a bang at the Edmonton Expo Centre on April 11. After Coachella sets and a handful more US dates, Rema will return to Canada the following month to play Montreal's Bell Place on May 10 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on May 11. Thereafter, he'll head overseas, wrapping the trek in Spain in August.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 14), with presales beginning tomorrow (February 11) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and find more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Rema 2025 Tour Dates:

04/11 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

04/13 Indio, CA - Coachella

04/20 Indio, CA - Coachella

04/24 Mexico City, MX - Cercle Odyssey

04/27 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

04/30 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/03 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

05/06 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

05/10 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

05/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

05/24 Mauritius Island - Cote D'Or

06/06 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eat Halle

06/08 London, England - The O2

06/14 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

06/18 Copenhagen, Denmark - TAP 1

06/20 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

06/22 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

06/28 Paris, France - Accor Arena

07/20 Okinawa, Japan - Okinawa Arena

07/22 Afro Jam Festival Osaka, Japan - Ookini Arena

07/27 Afro Jam Festival Tokyo, Japan - Musashino Sports Plaza

08/01 Malmo, Sweden - Dream Park Festival

08/03 Barcelona, Spain - Poble Espanyol