Afrobeats sensation Rema has announced his HEIS world tour, set to kick off this spring and bring him to Canada for a few performances in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto.
The globe-trotting stint on the road begins on Canadian soil, with the artist starting things with a bang at the Edmonton Expo Centre on April 11. After Coachella sets and a handful more US dates, Rema will return to Canada the following month to play Montreal's Bell Place on May 10 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on May 11. Thereafter, he'll head overseas, wrapping the trek in Spain in August.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 14), with presales beginning tomorrow (February 11) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and find more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Rema 2025 Tour Dates:
04/11 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
04/13 Indio, CA - Coachella
04/20 Indio, CA - Coachella
04/24 Mexico City, MX - Cercle Odyssey
04/27 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
04/30 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/03 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
05/06 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall
05/10 Montreal, QC - Bell Place
05/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
05/24 Mauritius Island - Cote D'Or
06/06 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eat Halle
06/08 London, England - The O2
06/14 Milan, Italy - Fabrique
06/18 Copenhagen, Denmark - TAP 1
06/20 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
06/22 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
06/28 Paris, France - Accor Arena
07/20 Okinawa, Japan - Okinawa Arena
07/22 Afro Jam Festival Osaka, Japan - Ookini Arena
07/27 Afro Jam Festival Tokyo, Japan - Musashino Sports Plaza
08/01 Malmo, Sweden - Dream Park Festival
08/03 Barcelona, Spain - Poble Espanyol